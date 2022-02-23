22 acre country retreat with great views of Buck Mountain in Farmington Hunt Country. Rural paradise, yet only 22 minutes to UVA and 15 to plentiful shopping and dining. Walk to Glass House Winery. Optimal functionality for horses and dogs with ten acres of fenced pasture plus stone dust riding ring. Two stall barn and luxurious indoor/outdoor dog kennels and wash station. Forest with stream and open fenced fields. Mature, cedar lined, paved driveway is a scenic drive to the large home with first and second floor master suites, massive living room with wet bar, and indoor/outdoor living spaces are fantastic for entertaining. Separate living quarters in the walk out basement with full kitchen and more. Self sufficient with whole house generator. You can't beat this Western Albemarle location.
5 Bedroom Home in Free Union - $1,195,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
The University of Virginia Foundation wants to add a massive new mixed-use development with up to 1,400 homes to its North Fork industrial par…
A state law prohibits statewide officials from accepting campaign donations during a regular General Assembly session, but Attorney General Jason Miyares reported receiving four large donations on Monday.
Attracting and retaining employees is perhaps the biggest challenge for Albemarle County, Charlottesville and the University of Virginia, offi…
James Elliott Fitch had been set to begin a three-day trail on Feb. 16, but the case was again delayed after he requested a new attorney.
A body was found near a retention pond on Pantops Tuesday morning, according to the Albemarle County Police Department, but authorities say t…
Move to Virginia gives Curome Cox a chance to reconnect with family that played vital role in his upbringing
"I haven’t been around Curome in years, but we have a really rich history and he’s like a brother to me. So, it was really exciting to know that he was going to be a Wahoo.”
In Virginia’s last outing, Kihei Clark struggled all game and Jayden Gardner faded in the second half. Saturday, both players — like this Cavaliers’ team — proved feisty in the face of failure, bouncing back and helping UVa fight past Miami 74-71 for a crucial win for the Cavaliers’ NCAA Tournament hopes.
“Why is this being allowed?”
Phil Wittmer, chosen by Gov. Glenn Youngkin to lead Virginia's information technology agency, is leaving after less than a month on the job.
In addition to working for the university, Brackney announced that she is writing a book entitled “The Bruising of America: When Black, White and Blue Collide.”