5 Bedroom Home in Free Union - $1,160,000

Completely Renovated & beautifully Updated 5 bedroom, 3.5 bath Modern Farmhouse offering one floor master level living set on a serene & private park like setting with mountain views of 5.7 acres. The oversized attached garage offers additional storage and workspace, and includes a 800 sq.Ft in-law apartment with separate entrance & facilities. Beautiful hardwood floors greet you and complement the double sided fireplace that leads into a large family room with vaulted ceiling and skylights. The features and materials in this home are stunning. The custom 3 stall barn has a Tack & Feed room with wash stall providing hot & cold water. This home is move in ready allowing the new owners to enjoy, on their covered porch or wrap around deck, the peaceful setting that includes deciduous Fruit trees. Farmington Hunt & Riding Club with walking and riding trails are accessible near the property. Situated in Wine Country many wineries abound, and close proximity to shopping and dining, & top rated Western Albemarle County schools.