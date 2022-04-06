 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

5 Bedroom Home in Free Union - $1,160,000

5 Bedroom Home in Free Union - $1,160,000

Completely Renovated & beautifully Updated 5 bedroom, 3.5 bath Modern Farmhouse offering one floor master level living set on a serene & private park like setting with mountain views of 5.7 acres. The oversized attached garage offers additional storage and workspace, and includes a 800 sq.Ft in-law apartment with separate entrance & facilities. Beautiful hardwood floors greet you and complement the double sided fireplace that leads into a large family room with vaulted ceiling and skylights. The features and materials in this home are stunning. The custom 3 stall barn has a Tack & Feed room with wash stall providing hot & cold water. This home is move in ready allowing the new owners to enjoy, on their covered porch or wrap around deck, the peaceful setting that includes deciduous Fruit trees. Farmington Hunt & Riding Club with walking and riding trails are accessible near the property. Situated in Wine Country many wineries abound, and close proximity to shopping and dining, & top rated Western Albemarle County schools.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Historic North Garden inn wants to expand

Historic North Garden inn wants to expand

“We're focusing on agritourism experiences and really returning to the original experiences one could have back 150 years ago,” Dean Porter Andrews, with Easton Porter Group, said.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert