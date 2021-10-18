 Skip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Faber - $825,000

* 4BR / 3.5BA home located on 42 acres most of which are wooded in Nelson Co. directly off of 29 S. * Spectacular mountain views. * Dual master bedrooms on the first and second floors. Both bedrooms have mountain views. * Custom built home with only one owner. * Hardwood floors throughout home. * Two story entrance foyer. * Attached 3 car garage. * Accessory structure features a small workshop / garage and a living room.

