5 Bedroom Home in Earlysville - $925,000

A rare opportunity to own, Goose Point, a special home located on a very private lot with Reservoir access. The original home is a charming log cabin with tons of personality. The log cabin has been updated and has two possibly three bedrooms and two full baths as well as a large living room with vaulted ceilings and stone fireplace. The current owners use the guest cottage as in-law quarters. This cottage has a large family room, dining area, full kitchen two, possibly three bedrooms, one and a half baths and laundry. This is a unique home in that it has CITY GAS and UNDERGROUND utilities are on the way. There are many outdoor spaces to enjoy including a large nearly level yard/garden space, a quaint deck off of the cottage and large front porch. How about a stroll down to the Reservoir? The owners have a permit that will allow a permanent dock to be built. This residence could have many other uses than a personal residence including a family compound or an Air-BNB. The new Air-BNB laws in Albemarle county require the homeowner live on site and this home would allow this use. All of this and an additional buildable lot.

