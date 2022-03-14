5 Bedroom Home in Earlysville - $925,000

Beautiful close-in Walnut Hill one owner cul-de-sac brick home on over 2 acres. Gracious foyer flanked by cozy living room and formal dining room. Two story great room with gas fireplace and south facing windows opens to the gourmet kitchen with adjoining breakfast room. 6 burner Viking gas cooktop and hood, newer 42" built-in KitchenAid refrigerator. Inviting main level primary suite. The second level features 3 en suite bedrooms with new carpet throughout. Expansive lower level offers a wonderful guest suite, recreation room, kitchenette, exercise room, craft area, and a large storage room. Don't miss the list of features and high end improvements including; newer HVAC, Two 50 gallon hot water heaters, whole house generator, water filtration system, Trane dual fuel HVAC and more. 3+ car garage. Outdoors enjoy the spacious screened porch, deck, patio, fire pit, and serenity! Custom built by Gaffney Homes. Expertly maintained and improved by original owner. Community club house, pool, walking trails, lake, tennis, and playground. The best of country life with the convenience of all major services including Harris Teeter, Starbucks, and Target only 10 minutes away.