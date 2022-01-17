5 Bedroom Home in Earlysville - $689,000

Chestnut Ridge is breath-taking. This Gorgeous Custom designed move in ready home that is minutes to Charlottesville. This is the home to fit your lifestyle. Upon entering you have a wide foyer, office and an open floor plan. Expansive gourmet kitchen with quartz countertop, tile backsplash, double oven, custom reclaimed wood Island that seats 8, an entertainers delight. The adjoining Great room has custom built-ins and gas fireplace. 2nd floor master suite with a large bath and walk in closet. Spacious Light filled bedrooms. 2nd Floor laundry makes doing laundry a breeze. Full finished terrace level basement with a family room, rec room, a guest suite and plenty of storage. The screen-room overlooks a sunny backyard. Schedule your appointment today before its gone, gone gone.