 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

5 Bedroom Home in Earlysville - $689,000

5 Bedroom Home in Earlysville - $689,000

Chestnut Ridge is breath-taking. This Gorgeous Custom designed move in ready home that is minutes to Charlottesville. This is the home to fit your lifestyle. Upon entering you have a wide foyer, office and an open floor plan. Expansive gourmet kitchen with quartz countertop, tile backsplash, double oven, custom reclaimed wood Island that seats 8, an entertainers delight. The adjoining Great room has custom built-ins and gas fireplace. 2nd floor master suite with a large bath and walk in closet. Spacious Light filled bedrooms. 2nd Floor laundry makes doing laundry a breeze. Full finished terrace level basement with a family room, rec room, a guest suite and plenty of storage. The screen-room overlooks a sunny backyard. Schedule your appointment today before its gone, gone gone.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Miyares fires 30 in AG's office

Miyares fires 30 in AG's office

"During the campaign, it was made clear that now Attorney General-elect Miyares and Attorney General Herring have very different visions for the office," said Miyares spokeswoman Victoria LaCivita by email. "We are restructuring the office, as every incoming AG has done in the past."

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert