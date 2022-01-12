5 Bedroom Home in Earlysville - $5,450,000

Magnificent panoramic views of the Blue Ridge Mountains and scenic Rivanna Reservoir frontage is offered from this spectacular 120-acre estate Albemarle County estate. The property features a 5 bedroom manor home with wonderful indoor and outdoor spaces, 1 bedroom/1 bath caretaker's quarters over a 2-bay garage, a pool, barns, and two greenhouses. The land is gently rolling with approximately 85 acres of open lawn, fields, and pasture, about 35 acres of mature forests, a pond, and several creeks. Excellent location within close proximity to Charlottesville-Albemarle Airport and the city limits!