5 Bedroom Home in Earlysville - $5,450,000

With staggering Blue Ridge views on display at the entrance gates & beyond, Round Hill Farm is a rare Charlottesville opportunity: A manicured, 120 acre country estate fronting the Rivanna Reservoir yet 5 mins to all conveniences, 10 mins to UVA + Downtown. After the current owners' renovations & additions, the c. 1940 brick home offers an ideal balance of entertaining rooms & casual spaces open to the large, modern kitchen. Well suited to today's floor plan priorities, Round Hill offers 2 large, light filled home offices. Add'l features: garage apt, pool kitchen & bath, 7 fireplaces incl' @ the covered, blue stone porch overlooking the views. Incredible views from the pool! 1st floor master potential w/ handicap access. Geothermal HVAC.