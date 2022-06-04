A Manor House in the French Country style set in the rolling hills north-west of Charlottesville in the exclusive Advance Mills Farm development. This house combines understated traditional elegance with twenty first century design, comfort and convenience. The entrance foyer is located under the central tower feature with Travertine floor pavers and paneled wainscoting. The main circular staircase has hardwood treads and wrought iron balusters, a theme that is continued throughout the house. Great care was taken in the selection of the light fittings which perfectly match the overall design. This over 9,000 sq foot house presents design excellence with modern energy efficiency. All bedrooms are oversized and bathrooms are spa like. The house is heated and cooled by a Geothermal heating system with a back-up Generac system in case of power outages. Hot water is provided by a gas on demand heater. Other amenities include 4 car garage, turret loft with beam detailing, 3 fireplaces, fenced yard and dog invisible fencing, covered back porch and... SO Much more.
5 Bedroom Home in Earlysville - $2,250,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Virginia baseball team will play in the Greenville Regional at Clark LeClair Stadium on the campus of East Carolina University.
he School Board voted Thursday to approve Beth Costa’s appointment as well as to hire Michael Craddock as the next principal of Lakeside Middle School.
Less than a year ago, former football coach Bronco Mendenhall told UVa's Board of Visitors that the school had the worst football facilities in the ACC. Thursday, Virginia started the biggest part of its project to change that.
The collision occurred near the area of 3000 Vawter Corner Road in Louisa County.
Earlier this year, heartbreaking reports showed that alcohol-related deaths increased substantially in 2020 as the pandemic began, spiking by …
Albemarle School Board ponders employee engagement as educators continue call for collective bargaining
“I’m disappointed but not surprised that we scored pretty low."
‘You have to follow the money, you have to ask questions, and you have to connect the dots.” That sounds like someone committed to uncovering …
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control has categorized Albemarle County, Charlottesville, Fluvanna County, Greene County and Nelson County as hi…
The 2022 major capital plan totals $2.8 billion and includes eight new projects — the largest of which is a $350 million Institute of Biotechnology.