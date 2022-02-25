 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Crozet - $950,000

Don't miss this impeccable, custom-built, Va. farmhouse on 3 pastoral acres with Lickinghole Creek frontage and layered views of gorgeous gardens, King Family Vineyard & the Blue Ridge! Close to downtown Crozet, 64 access, schools, shopping & wineries but in a totally private, park-like setting w/ no HOA. Xfinity confirms cable service is now available to this home! Extensive list of seller improvements include: new roof, new deck, arbor, fresh exterior paint, luxuriously renovated primary & hall baths, new laundry, new 2nd fl. heat pump, HW floors added & refinished, new carpet, crown molding, transoms & lighting throughout. All new landscape design included clearing 3/4 of an acre for views, replacing foundation plants, adding blue stone patio, new garden beds & planting evergreens for added privacy. So much to love - open floor plan, southern exposure, mud rm, walk-in pantry, 2nd level laundry plus a spacious walk-out basement w/ sunny family room, bedroom/office, full bath, workshop & tons of storage. This home will impress!

