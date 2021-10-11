Newly renovated farmhouse in Crozet adjacent to Old Trail on 1 acre lot. Recent work includes new HardiePlank exterior, updated kitchen with new appliances, updated 2nd floor bath, new LVP flooring throughout, additional finished space on 2nd floor and new gutters. Open floor plan with 2 living areas, exposed beams, and vaulted wood trimmed ceiling. First floor owner's suite. 2nd full bath on main level. Additional bedrooms on main level and newly finished large bedrooms upstairs with 3rd full bath. Full unfinished basement. Detached 2 car garage. Covered front porch and composite maintenance free deck for enjoying the setting. 9.9kWh solar array and Pearl Certified to verify and document energy efficiency of this home. Attractive landscaping. Walk to downtown Crozet and enjoy the surrounding trail system.
5 Bedroom Home in Crozet - $945,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
The local post office and Postmaster General Louis DeJoy need to be more transparent, Warner said in a 45-minute call. "This is what drives me crazy."
Leigh B. Middleditch, Jr., whose centrist community activism over several decades sought solutions to divisive issues, died Monday at the age of 92.
The voice of the Virginia Cavaliers is moving to Milwaukee.
The Albemarle County Board of Supervisors want to be able to expand the use of photo-speed monitoring devices, require minimum building standards for farm buildings used by the public and issue civil penalties in lieu of criminal penalties for violations of local ordinances.
UVa's Biocomplexity Institute's COVID-19 model shows that the surge in the Charlottesville area peaked during the week ending Sept. 19 at 709 new cases.
The Virginia football team rallies from 17 points down in the fourth quarter to stun Louisville and pick up its second straight ACC road win.
In a tense meeting Monday, City Council members and City Manager Chip Boyles finally discussed the termination of Police Chief RaShall Brackne…
"I'm willing to mop the floor. I'm willing to stay after work to ensure that students get what they need. That's really how you advance an organization that you get the most for students.” — Charlottesville's new school superintendent, Royal A. Gurley, Jr.
The person who agreed to come out of retirement to replace former Police Chief RaShall Brackney has now decided to retire after all, leaving t…
In rivalry games, coaches tell their players to expect the unexpected.