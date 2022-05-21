 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Crozet - $945,000

Stunning 5 bedroom home in Foothill Crossing in western Albemarle. Great location, flat, spacious yard and patio to enjoy the incredible mountain views! You'll love the attention to detail and high end finishes in this home. Beautiful hand scraped hardwood floors throughout the main level and tasteful paint choices-this home is move-in ready. Soaring foyer opens to dining room to the right and formal living room/study to the left. Beyond the living room is a second main-level bedroom or home office with private bathroom. Open floor plan at the rear of the home is great for entertaining. You'll love the stone fireplace with mounted TV, gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counters and beautiful glass tile backsplash. The main level owner's suite features a large walk-in closet and ensuite bathroom with oversized soaking tub and separate shower. Upstairs, you'l find three large bedrooms including one with ensuite bathroom and an expansive bonus room! Plenty of storage and room to grow in the unfinished basement with roughed in plumbing for bathroom and wet bar. There is an egress window for future bedroom addition. Conditioned three car garage offers amazing parking and storage options!

