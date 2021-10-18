 Skip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Crozet - $924,000

Newly renovated farmhouse in Crozet adjacent to Old Trail on 1 acre lot. Recent work includes new HardiePlank exterior, updated kitchen with new appliances, updated 2nd floor bath, new LVP flooring throughout, additional finished space on 2nd floor and new gutters. Open floor plan with 2 living areas, exposed beams, and vaulted wood trimmed ceiling. First floor owner's suite. 2nd full bath on main level. Additional bedrooms on main level and newly finished large bedrooms upstairs with 3rd full bath. Full unfinished basement. Detached 2 car garage. Covered front porch and composite maintenance free deck for enjoying the setting. 9.9kWh solar array and Pearl Certified to verify and document energy efficiency of this home. Attractive landscaping. Walk to downtown Crozet and enjoy the surrounding trail system.

