 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

5 Bedroom Home in Crozet - $890,000

5 Bedroom Home in Crozet - $890,000

NEW PRICE for your Dream Home in Old Trail Village. Unique opportunity if you're looking for low maintenance living, a flexible floorplan for "work from home", plus terrace level living space ideal for in-laws, guests, or boomerang kids in a walkable neighborhood. Parks, Pool, walking Trails, Golf, and much more. Walking distance to Henley and WAHS. Primary Suite on the main level plus an additional En Suite BR on the second floor. Enjoy Mountain Views from your front Porch, Home Office, roof top Deck, and Owner's Suite. Impressive construction and attention to detail by well respected Old Trail builder. Wolf Range, walk-in pantry, high speed internet, Tesla charging station, finished terrace level includes Music Studio (sound-proofing), rough-in for kitchenette, and fitness center - everything you could ever want in a home! A wonderful balance of open concept and private spaces to which to get away. Better than waiting for new construction - this home is move-in ready. Come see what all the fuss is about!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Justice property to be auctioned off

Justice property to be auctioned off

Nearly half of a 4,500 acre property in Albemarle County’s rural area that’s owned by the West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice’s family will go to auction later this month.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert