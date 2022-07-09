NEW PRICE for your Dream Home in Old Trail Village. Unique opportunity if you're looking for low maintenance living, a flexible floorplan for "work from home", plus terrace level living space ideal for in-laws, guests, or boomerang kids in a walkable neighborhood. Parks, Pool, walking Trails, Golf, and much more. Walking distance to Henley and WAHS. Primary Suite on the main level plus an additional En Suite BR on the second floor. Enjoy Mountain Views from your front Porch, Home Office, roof top Deck, and Owner's Suite. Impressive construction and attention to detail by well respected Old Trail builder. Wolf Range, walk-in pantry, high speed internet, Tesla charging station, finished terrace level includes Music Studio (sound-proofing), rough-in for kitchenette, and fitness center - everything you could ever want in a home! A wonderful balance of open concept and private spaces to which to get away. Better than waiting for new construction - this home is move-in ready. Come see what all the fuss is about!
5 Bedroom Home in Crozet - $890,000
