Rare half acre lot in the Ballard Field at the edge of Old Trail. Park like setting and private backyard living space with room for a pool. Double full sized front porches with mountain views. 10' ceilings set the tone for the spacious living spaces of the main level featuring oak flooring and heavy trim throughout. Large dining and living rooms. Family room with built in shelving. Casual dining space leading to well appointed kitchen with upgraded inset cabinetry. Mud room/pantry too. Upstairs features the opportunity enjoy the upper porch. The owner's suite features a bathroom with tile, granite, walk in shower, jetted tub and dual closets and vanities with granite. 2nd and 3rd bedrooms larger than average and bonus room or 4th bedroom. Great laundry. Downstairs has large rec room or home theater plus perfect space for office as well a room suitable for 5th bedroom, full bath, and storage. Walkable to all things Old Trail and downtown Crozet.
5 Bedroom Home in Crozet - $874,900
