5 Bedroom Home in Crozet - $869,177

The Proposed Modern Farmhouse Style Addison in Old Trail Village on a wooded homesite w/ seasonal views features an open floorplan with a large kitchen, dining, study, mudroom, and a 2-car garage. Upstairs there's an expansive primary suite w/ spa bath, 3 add'l bedrooms all w/ ensuite baths, and laundry. Finished walkout basement w/ rec room and add'l bed/bath, a screened Trex deck, morning room, and gas fireplace included in price. Choose your finishes in our design center. Conveniently located near walking trails, schools, shops, dining, pool, and golf course. Fiber optic internet is available. Every home is Pearl Certified and HERS scored by a third party to ensure quality, comfort, and peace of mind. Similar photos.