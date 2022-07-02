5 Bedroom Home in Crozet - $859,000

Luxury on Lavaca! Plenty of room to spread out offering over 4100 square feet, on three floors. Open floor plan with the kitchen wide open to the living room, with a nice flow to the formal dining room and home office. True hardwoods throughout the living areas with tall ceilings, and plenty of natural sunlight will impress you and your guests. The chef's kitchen features massive island, gas cook top, coffee/bar area, butlers pantry, granite counters and plenty of storage. Just in time for the summers heat, tons of outdoor entertainment space with the screened in porch that overlooks the salt water pool. The owners suite on the second level is quite the retreat with its large footprint, sitting area with fireplace, private bath with dual vanity, tub and walk-in shower, and two walk in closets. Three additional bedrooms and laundry room complete the upper level. The finished basement gives your guests the privacy they need with it's walk-up entry, bar area, family room, bedroom and full bath. The square footage you need, the outdoor entertainment space you've dreamt of, and so much more'¦ hurry and make this Crozet beauty yours today!