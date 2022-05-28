5 Bedroom Home in Crozet - $840,000

Open Houses 5/26, 5/27, 5/28. This move-in ready, custom-built 5 bed/4.5 bath home with finished basement and mountain views is only three years young! Natural finished hardwood floors welcome you into this beautiful home. You'll love the main level owner's suite and gracious bedrooms! The gourmet kitchen features soft gray painted surround cabinets and granite counters, and is highlighted by the contrasting stain and leathered granite on the large island with breakfast bar. Entertainers will love the open floor plan and large dining room. The generously sized owners suite features a walk-in closet and spa-like bathroom with stunning tile walk-in shower, double sink vanity and water closet. Upstairs, find three generously sized large bedrooms including a guest/teen suite with private bathroom. The lower level features over 900 square feet of additional living space including a large rec room, fifth bedroom and full bathroom. Storage abounds on the lower level and in the large 2 car garage!Enjoy mountain views from the composite low-maintenance deck!