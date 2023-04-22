OPEN HOUSE APR 22&23 1-3 Gorgeous Crozet home BACKS TO WOODS & has direct access to Crozet Trails! WELCOMING FRONT PORCH leads to stunning, OPEN FLOOR PLAN w/ generously sized rooms including HOME OFC & GUEST SUITE on main level! Great room has gas fireplace, a woods view & opens to GOURMET CHEF'S KITCHEN. Granite is striking against the upgraded cabinetry. Walk-in pantry! Step out to SCREENED PORCH & DECK (Trex!) overlooking woods, FENCED BACK YARD and play area. ZERO CARPET! Engineered hardwoods below & matching LVP above. Take the stairs to upper foyer which leads thru double doors to a PALATIAL OWNER'S SUITE w/ lovely view of the yard & woods. Two large walk-in-closets! LAVISH BATH w/ granite, double sinks, soaking tub, and large tile shower. Quite the home spa! Upstairs find three additional BRs, two w/ mountain views and one w/ woods view & ensuite bath. Need more space? Over 1600s of unfinished terrace space awaits your design for FUTURE EXPANSION! Rec room, home theater, gym or all of the above? Rough-in bath ready for full bath in future. Two walk-out doors lead to an OVERSIZED PATIO w/ yet another place to gather & stairs to deck and screened porch. Privacy & nature in bustling Crozet!