 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
5 Bedroom Home in Crozet - $823,632

5 Bedroom Home in Crozet - $823,632

5 Bedroom Home in Crozet - $823,632

9.88 SOLAR ARRAY added after contract. PRESALE 2022 Delivery. The Addison features 4-5 bedrooms, 4 to 5 full baths and a powder room, a covered front porch, 2-Car Garage, a mud room & an unfinished walk out basement available for additional storage or living space. This classic kitchen features granite counters, maple cabinetry, & stainless steel appliances. Options of a gas fireplace, extended dining area, & covered/screened back deck to compliment this stunning home. Backing to the woods with a view across a pocket park toward the mountains! Choose your features at our 3000 sqft Design Center. Every home is Eco-smart built, 3rd party tested, Pearl Certified, and HERS scored to ensure quality & comfort. Similar photos.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert