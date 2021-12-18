9.88 SOLAR ARRAY added after contract. PRESALE 2022 Delivery. The Addison features 4-5 bedrooms, 4 to 5 full baths and a powder room, a covered front porch, 2-Car Garage, a mud room & an unfinished walk out basement available for additional storage or living space. This classic kitchen features granite counters, maple cabinetry, & stainless steel appliances. Options of a gas fireplace, extended dining area, & covered/screened back deck to compliment this stunning home. Backing to the woods with a view across a pocket park toward the mountains! Choose your features at our 3000 sqft Design Center. Every home is Eco-smart built, 3rd party tested, Pearl Certified, and HERS scored to ensure quality & comfort. Similar photos.
5 Bedroom Home in Crozet - $823,632
Related to this story
Most Popular
When Lavel Davis Jr. was a high school football star in South Carolina, he was recruited by then-Clemson offensive coordinator Tony Elliott. Those interactions left a lasting impression on the UVa receiver.
An apartment complex at the intersection of the John W. Warner Parkway and Rio Road in Albemarle County has been approved.
Real property tax assessments will rise by an average of an estimated 8.32% in Albemarle County for 2022, according to the county assessor.
Three Charlottesville area men have been indicted by a federal jury on charges related to a September shooting and attempted armed robbery of …
A planned regional broadband project that will provide residents in 13 Central Virginia counties with access to fiber broadband service will r…
The bid protest letter alleges that the Dec. 7 Charlottesville Council vote to give the statue to the Jefferson School African American Heritage Center violates the law.
There’s been an introduction to the business of college football for those prospects who signed with Virginia on Wednesday.
- Updated
FAIRFAX — Police in Virginia say the discovery of four bodies at two different locations in the state are the work of a serial killer who used a shopping cart to transport his victims' bodies after meeting them on dating sites.
A group, led by IMPACT Cville, rallied to ask the Planning Commission to recommend allocating $3 million in funding to the Charlottesville Affordable Housing Fund.
University of Virginia undergraduates will see tuition, room and board and other fees rise over the next two years after the school’s Board of…