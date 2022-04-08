5 Bedroom Home in Crozet - $775,000

WOW!! One of a kind contemporary home on private lot at end of cul de sac. Breathtaking year round views of mountains and all of Crozet from this truly spectacular custom-built home in Western Albemarle. Minutes from Downtown Crozet within hiking distance of Mint Springs Park, this updated contemporary home is a MUST SEE! The views as you enter the home are jaw-dropping. You'll love the open floor plan with floor to ceiling windows in the great room and wrap around deck with panoramic views. Kitchen has been completely remodeled with cherry cabinets featuring roll out shelves and storage drawers with organizers, stunning granite island and stainless Kitchenaid appliances. Wine bar and butler's pantry too! The new floor to ceiling fireplace and beautiful built in cabinetry is a beautiful focal point in the great room! Owner's suite and second bedroom on the main level each feature a private bathroom. Finished walk out lower level includes three additional bedrooms, private bathroom and a second laundry room. Enjoy total privacy as you work from home in the executive home office with private half bath and kitchenette!