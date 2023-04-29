Welcome to 163 Agatha Ridge, a stunning newly built 2021 home just steps away from Crozet Park and the Crozet Trails and a short walk or ride to downtown Crozet, with the Crozet Library, coffee shops, restaurants. This 5-bedroom, 3.5-bath home boasts over 3,000 square feet of spacious living, situated on a generous large level corner lot, with a cul-de-sac on one side, and a pedestrian pass through on the other. As you step inside, you'll immediately notice the attention to detail and craftsmanship. A private home office is on your immediate right in the generous foyer and the open-concept floor plan seamlessly connects the living, dining, and kitchen areas, making it perfect for relaxing or entertaining guests. Enjoy cozy evenings by the gas fireplace, while admiring the high ceilings that create a bright and airy atmosphere throughout the home. Upstairs, the spacious primary suite welcomes you with a luxurious bathroom, with large shower with two shower heads, and double vanity. The additional three bedrooms on this level are generously sized and provide ample space for family or guests. The bright walkout basement offers a bedroom and full bath in addition to the large rec room and more storage