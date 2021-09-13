5 Bedroom Home in Crozet - $763,982

Pre-Sale Mechum with finished, walkout Basement | February 2022 Closing. The Mechum main level offers a private study & spacious great room that flows with the dining room and kitchen for the ultimate open concept. Plus, enjoy the private backyard flanked with trees from your rear deck! The second level comes complete with the Owner's Suite, laundry room down the hall for easy access, three additional bedrooms; each with their own bath. Enjoy our thoughtful included features, 2'x6' exterior walls, custom mahogany front door, abundance of windows and work alongside our talented Design Coordinator to make all your selections!