5 Bedroom Home in Crozet - $760,000

Why build when you can buy today? This modern farmhouse home with incredible mountain views is only three years young! You'll love the mix of traditional elements like hardwood floors and modern light fixtures and smart lights and appliances. Flexible floor plan includes dining/living front room - shape this home to meet your needs! Gourmet kitchen features white cabinets, quartz counters, stainless steel appliances, breakfast nook, and butlers pantry with wine cooler and a large walk-in pantry. Enjoy the gas fireplace and built-in storage cabinets in the great room as you watch the sunset behind the mountains. Second floor features a large owner's suite with sitting area and private bathroom. Gorgeous private bathroom features frameless glass shower, large double sink vanity and separate water closet. Guest/teen suite with private bathroom, two additional bedrooms, laundry, and a full bath on the second level. Lower level finished basement features large rec room, 5th bedroom/workout room and full bathroom. Unfinished storage, two car garage, and two covered porches both with composite decking for easy maintenance.