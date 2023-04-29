Walkable location overlooking charming pocket park in idyllic Old Trail community of Crozet. This move in ready home boasts 5 bedrooms + dedicated office providing ample room to learn and work from home. Flexible living on the main floor with formal dining, butler's pantry, and open flow between kitchen, breakfast nook, and living room. Passthrough gas fireplace between the living room and screened porch make for cozy indoor and outdoor living year round. Mudroom off the porch, powder room, and home office complete the main floor. Heading upstairs you'll find the primary suite with tile shower, dual vanity, and walk in closet. 3 more bedrooms, full bathroom, and laundry complete the second floor. Basement great room, wet bar, 5th bedroom, and full bathroom serve a multitude of needs. Great for entertaining, guests, au pair, or teen suite. Currently used as gym and home theater w/removable seating platform. 2 car garage + parking pad are accessed off the residential alley behind the home. Home sits above the neighborhood green with bocce court. Enjoy elevated front porch, rear courtyard perfect for grilling, or the neighborhood's many walking trails. Tucked away yet around the corner from coffee shop, gym, restaurants, & schools.