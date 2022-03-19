Introducing The Aspen. This to-be-built open-concept floor plan offers a private study, walk-in pantry, and drop zone in addition to the large kitchen that flows conveniently into the family room and dining area. The upstairs show cases a loft with two story ceiling and stacked windows that fill the home with natural light. 4 bedrooms, spa-like baths, luxurious owner's suite with the convenience of a connected laundry room for the way you live. Quality features throughout, including 2x6 exterior walls, R-21 insulation, energy efficient windows, stunning elevations, wood shelving, tankless water heater and energy efficient HVAC and so much more. Contact the showing agent on this listing to book an appointment or a virtual tour through Facetime. The health and well-being of our team, our partners and clients are paramount. We are actively monitoring the situation with COVID-19 and are taking necessary steps at our sales centers and construction sites to help keep everyone safe.
5 Bedroom Home in Crozet - $742,500
