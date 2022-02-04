 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Crozet - $735,000

Rare opportunity in Old Trail! Ideally situated in a corner lot on a quiet street overlooking wide open space and mountain views, this customized quality home is not to be missed. Features include beautiful hardwood floors throughout the common area, stacked bluestone hearth and fireplace in the family room and built-in shelves in the study and garage providing ample storage. Upgrades include fresh white kitchen cabinets, updated light fixtures and newly installed recessed lighting upstairs. The open kitchen offers granite countertops, a built-in double oven and stovetop and butler's pantry with wet bar. Take in the stunning sunrise from the balcony or the immaculate custom landscaping from the covered patio. Crepe myrtles and hydrangea offer additional privacy to the already fenced in backyard. Walking distance to Downtown Crozet. Early April closing preferred.

