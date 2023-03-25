OPEN HOUSE 3/25 from 1-3PM! Modern farmhouse charm with all the quality details expected from a Peak Builders home. An 8' deep covered front porch & cozy foyer wrapped in shiplap welcome you to the front of the home. Spacious family room w/ gas fireplace as the focal point flanked with built-ins. 9' ceilings and white oak hardwood floors carry throughout the main level. Open kitchen features a deep pantry closet, 5 burner gas range, silver pearl natural stone countertops on the perimeter complimented by vision white natural stone on the extra deep island with additional cabinetry storage under the overhang. Barn door entry to the large shiplap mudroom with built-in bench, hooks & coat closet. An 8'x8' full glass sliding door connects the outdoor deck to the spacious dining space - eat inside or outside! Vaulted ceiling in the primary bedroom with walk-in closet. Pearl white penny tile floor in the primary bath with dual sinks, thunder white granite counters and 6' long shower. Partially finished basement includes a full bathroom, bedroom & rec room. Tons of storage in the unfinished section. The carriage house apt above the detached 2 car garage rents for $1050/mo. Amazing opportunity to have passive income while owning a home.