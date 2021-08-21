5 Bedroom Home in Crozet - $723,890

One remaining lot current phase! The Proposed Addison in Old Trail Village features an open floorplan with a large kitchen, dining, flex space, mudroom, pantry, and a 2-car garage. Upstairs there is an expansive primary suite, 3 additional bedrooms all w/ ensuite baths, and laundry. Morning room, screened deck, and multiple exterior elevations available. The unfinished basement offers space to expand, w/rec room and add'l bed/bath, or utilize as storage. Choose your finishes in our design center w/ our interior designer. Conveniently located near walking trails, schools, shops, dining, pool, and golf course. Fiber optic internet is available. Every home is Pearl Certified and HERS scored by a third party to ensure quality, comfort, and peace of mind. Similar photos