The Stockton floorplan offered in brand new Park Lane. Conveniently located across the street from Claudius Crozet Park. The Stockton features a light-filled, open-concept kitchen and great room, walk-in pantry, dedicated study, Trex Deck, 4 bedrooms with luxurious owner's suite in addition to an unfinished basement with future Rec Room, Bedroom and full bath. Quality features throughout including 2x6 exterior walls, R-19 insulation, Pella windows, custom Mahogany front door, wood shelving in owner's closets and pantry, 15 SEER HVAC with separate zones for each floor and so much more. Each home is tested for energy efficiency and HERS Score.
5 Bedroom Home in Crozet - $723,480
