Headquarters- An historic estate set on 428 acres. Brick flemish bond, 9 over 9 window lites and with unique, intricate cornice, original heart pine flooring, and much original hardware. 10 foot ceilings, 4 fireplaces, with exceptional wainscoting, this property will be an architectural historian's dream come true. Once a tavern in Browns Cove at the most northwestern edge of Albemarle County. 5 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms, and a large addition that was added in 2005. The property also offers a manager's house, run-in sheds, and two barns. With incredible mountain views and a beautiful pond, and miles of meticulously maintained mountain trails for enjoying. This is a truly unique and spectacular property.
5 Bedroom Home in Crozet - $6,950,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
“Michael [Payne] couldn't bring himself to defend a Black [woman]. Sena [Magill], blindly following whiteness as she has done since January 1, 2020. Heather [Hill] and Lloyd [Snook] have been consistent advocates of white is right, white power and the power of whiteness,” Walker wrote.
Mayor Nikuyah Walker says she is tired of battling racism in Charlottesville. Her decision comes on the heels of the firing of Police Chief RaShall Brackney.
According to the complaint, the VOF alleges that a property owner along U.S. 29 in the Red Hill area built a house that exceeds easement restrictions on dwelling size by nearly three times.
It is unclear what, if any, legal options for early release or appeal are open to the former UVa lacrosse player in light of this opinion.
Motorcycle collision kills pedestrian
“We need a board that the people can come to when they’ve been done wrong by the police. We don’t need a board that’s going to include the police.”
The Virginia football team takes down Illinois 42-14, racking up 556 total yards in the process.
So far this month, the Blue Ridge Health District has reported 978 cases, 24 new hospitalizations and five fatalities.
Town Planning Commission members have questioned the estimated price of the homes and expressed concerns about traffic.
Plaque on brain cells, and tangles created by a protein called tau, are believed to impede the normal behavior of neurons and lead to Alzheimer’s disease and other forms of dementia.