5 Bedroom Home in Crozet - $6,950,000

Headquarters- An historic estate set on 428 acres. Brick flemish bond, 9 over 9 window lites and with unique, intricate cornice, original heart pine flooring, and much original hardware. 10 foot ceilings, 4 fireplaces, with exceptional wainscoting, this property will be an architectural historian's dream come true. Once a tavern in Browns Cove at the most northwestern edge of Albemarle County. 5 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms, and a large addition that was added in 2005. The property also offers a manager's house, run-in sheds, and two barns. With incredible mountain views and a beautiful pond, and miles of meticulously maintained mountain trails for enjoying. This is a truly unique and spectacular property.