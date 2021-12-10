5 Bedroom Home in Crozet - $575,000

This like-new home in the heart of Old Trail features 5 bedrooms, an open main floor with well appointed eat-in kitchen including custom cabinetry, granite, breakfast bar, and an immense walk-in pantry, large mudroom with built in storage, spacious dining and family room, all hardwood flooring and fantastic natural light! The roomy owner's suite has a large walk-in closet and private spa like bath. 2 add'l bedrooms on 2nd floor and full bath and 2 bedrooms in basement provide comfortable multi generation living or great guest suites. You'll LOVE the park views and convenient walkable location! Old Trail features several park open areas, public golf course, pool and miles of walking trails.