5 Bedroom Home in Crozet - $550,000

* 4 BR / 3 BA home located in Downtown Crozet. * First floor master. * Features finished basement (with full kitchen) that can function as an in-law suite or potentially an accessory apartment. * Hardwood floors throughout the main level. * Two wonderful wood burning fireplaces (one with stones local to Crozet). * Main level living room features built-in glass cabinets and a bay window. * Backyard with a retaining wall and fence enclosing as well as a deck and covered patio. * Covered side porch off the kitchen. * Wood interior doors throughout. * Oversized garage that can accommodate at least four cars with an adjoining workshop. * Zoned R-2.

