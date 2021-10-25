 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
5 Bedroom Home in Crozet - $499,000

5 Bedroom Home in Crozet - $499,000

5 Bedroom Home in Crozet - $499,000

* 4 BR / 3 BA home located in Downtown Crozet. * First floor master. * Features finished basement (with full kitchen) that can function as an in-law suite or potentially an accessory apartment. * Located in close proximity to wineries and Route 151 so would be an ideal AirBnB. * Hardwood floors throughout the main level. * Two wonderful wood burning fireplaces (one with stones local to Crozet). * Main level living room features built-in glass cabinets and a bay window. * Backyard with a retaining wall and fence enclosing as well as a deck and covered patio. * Covered side porch off the kitchen. * Wood interior doors throughout. * Oversized garage that can accommodate at least four cars with an adjoining workshop. * Zoned R-2.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
Two ACPS department heads to step down
Education

Two ACPS department heads to step down

The school system is planning to move quickly on the search process to replace the departing directors. The goal is to have new directors selected before the end of the school year, per the news release.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert