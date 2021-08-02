5 Bedroom Home in Crozet - $1,385,000

A classic brick Georgian, circa 2008, meticulously crafted with the finest materials by one of Albemarle County's best builders. Over 5400 finished sq. ft. and 1800 unfinished on the walkout terrace level. This great residence features 5 BR, including a very generous main level master suite, a spacious and modern open floor plan with a super gourmet kitchen adjoining a large family room, breakfast room and more formal dining room. There are two large covered porches for outside entertaining. Surrounding the home is one half acre of expertly landscaped grounds, with views of the adjoining Old Trail Golf Course, buffered by a small woods, views of the Blue Ridge Mountains, and a short walk to coffee shop, newspapers, exercise, etc. Someone with discriminating tastes will be getting a superb home!!!