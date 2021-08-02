A classic brick Georgian, circa 2008, meticulously crafted with the finest materials by one of Albemarle County's best builders. Over 5400 finished sq. ft. and 1800 unfinished on the walkout terrace level. This great residence features 5 BR, including a very generous main level master suite, a spacious and modern open floor plan with a super gourmet kitchen adjoining a large family room, breakfast room and more formal dining room. There are two large covered porches for outside entertaining. Surrounding the home is one half acre of expertly landscaped grounds, with views of the adjoining Old Trail Golf Course, buffered by a small woods, views of the Blue Ridge Mountains, and a short walk to coffee shop, newspapers, exercise, etc. Someone with discriminating tastes will be getting a superb home!!!
5 Bedroom Home in Crozet - $1,385,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Dr. Emily Young, a psychologist at the Commonwealth Center for Children and Adolescents, testified that she is a family friend of Lapides and would still trust him to care for her children.
Hadaesha Mary Estella Haynes, 17, was reported missing from the 100 block of Longwood Avenue on Thursday.
Since July 15, there have been 18 reported catalytic converter thefts in Charlottesville, all stolen from Toyota Priuses.
So far, 14 groups, 18 individuals have expressed interest
Charlottesville police said the regional Internet Crimes Against Children task force received a tip, which started the investigation.
The suspect was charged with attempted concealment of a dead body, unlawful shooting in an occupied dwelling, second degree homicide, reckless handling of a firearm and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.
People and pets should avoid swimming, wading and tubing in the James River beginning today, says the Virginia Department of Health.
Charlottesville Circuit Judge Richard E. Moore reduced Mario J. Hodges' 26-year active sentence by a year.
The local radio host claims his right to vote was violated, he was the subject of voter intimidation and that he was the victim of assault, battery and false imprisonment at the hands of the two unnamed poll workers.
DMV Commissioner Richard D. Holcomb said Tesla is eligible under state law to open these stores, despite a law generally prohibiting manufacturers from owning dealerships.