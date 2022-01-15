5 Bedroom Home in Crozet - $1,270,000

Rare opportunity to own a recently built custom home on a half acre lot in Creekside in Old Trail. Carefully designed and elegantly finished with outstanding functionality of spaces. The main level features solid oak floors throughout and offers formal living and dining plus main open main living area. Great kitchen with walk in pantry, island, breakfast nook, two dishwashers, and beautiful tile work. Home office with adjacent full bath that double as a 1st floor bedroom when needed. Spacious mudroom with walk in closet as you enter from 3 car garage. Take the main staircase or back stairs to the 2nd level. Luxurious owner's suite. Four additional bedrooms with two featuring private baths. Oversized laundry with counters, sink, and double hook ups. Bonus room at top of back stairs. Full unfinished basement framed and ready to finish. Deck, screened porch, yard space in a gorgeous setting surrounded by views. Energy efficient construction verified with Pearl Certification. Features too numerous to list here!