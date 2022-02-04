5 Bedroom Home in Crozet - $1,199,900

OCTOBER 2022 COMPLETION IN OLD TRAIL! Still time to make all selections! This is the last opportunity for these stunning mountain views in Block 32 (see photos). The 4 bedroom Monterey to be built on homesite 70 with finished walkout basement. Quality built with 2x6 exterior walls, Pella Windows, custom mahogany front door, Bluestone front porch, 15 SEER HVAC with zoned temperature control. Kitchen includes painted maple cabinetry (white, gray, etc. shaker style), granite countertops (also in owner's suite), and much more. The Monterey floorplan features a light-filled open kitchen and great room, walk in pantry, e-space, dedicated study, spacious mudroom as well as second floor owner's suite with his and hers walk in closets. Photos are of previously built model home.