5 Bedroom Home in Crozet - $1,175,000

5 Bedroom Home in Crozet - $1,175,000

LIKE NEW stunner without the wait! Seldom do you find an elegant, one of kind, fully custom home with modern, sophisticated design choices & Blue Ridge views, built in the last 2 years. No expense was spared designing this home which has an exceptionally efficient & functional floor plan. From the expansive front porch you enter the foyer where you will find a home office, with custom doors, & a formal dining room with an impressive adjoining butler's pantry. The family room with gas fireplace opens to a gourmet kitchen, equipped with GE Cafe series appliance package, quartz counters, gold tone accents, and beautiful marble backsplash. Turn the corner to a separate walk-in prep-pantry with wall oven & open shelving. A powder room & large mudroom round out the 1st level. Upstairs boasts a well appointed master suite, 2 bedrooms with jack/jill bath, 4th bedroom with en suite, and laundry. The terrace level offers a custom wet bar, family room, 5th bedroom, full bath, and oodles of storage. All of this plus a 2 car garage, & a perfectly sized, level yard with play set. Relax on the screened porch with fireplace or entertain guests on the sizable rear deck. This gorgeous Bramante home literally has it all!

