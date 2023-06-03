This former Bramante model home in Crozet is full of designer upgrades and features luxurious indoor and outdoor living spaces including a salt-water pool! Composite deck, covered patio with heaters, screened porch all overlook the pool and peaceful community pond. Main-level living at its finest with hardwood floors, neutral paints, custom wood blinds, upgraded light fixtures and so much more! Entertainers will love the open floor plan with vaulted great room featuring stone fireplace, large dining room, and gourmet kitchen. Kitchen features painted cabinets, granite countertops with a walnut breakfast bar, stainless steel appliances and walk-in pantry with barn door. Work from the home office & then escape to the main level primary suite large walk-in closet with pass-through to laundry room, and spa-like bathroom with soaking tub and frameless glass shower with two shower heads and bench. Two additional bedrooms on the main level share a full bathroom. Walk out terrace level features a large rec room with wet bar, two bedrooms, full bathroom and unfinished storage space, and leads to the covered patio and glimmering pool. The 16x38 fiberglass pool features retractable cover and is going to make your home the place to be!