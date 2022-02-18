 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Crozet - $1,075,000

5 Bedroom Home in Crozet - $1,075,000

Location...Views...Privacy...in Old Trail! This beautiful, custom-built home features one of the best lots with a private back yard which adjoins a wooded common area and walking trails. You'll enjoy the views of the Blue Ridge mountains year round! This move-in ready home features hickory floors, upgraded cooks kitchen and so much more! Entertainers will love the large dining room, and great room with gas fireplace and built-in cabinetry. The upgraded, custom kitchen by Classic Kitchens has it all including upgraded stainless steel appliances, oversized quartz island with breakfast bar and a huge walk-in pantry with 2nd refrigerator. Work from home in the main floor study. Upstairs the owners suite is stunning with two expansive walk-in closets, private bathroom featuring garden tub, separate shower and double vanity. Two additional bedrooms share a buddy bathroom with two separate water closets, and the third bedroom features a private bathroom. Finished bonus room over garage makes a great playroom or media space. The finished terrace level features a large rec room, fifth bedroom with full bathroom, framed workout room and lots of storage space. Walk to downtown Crozet and Old Trail shops and restaurants!

