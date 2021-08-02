Mountain Vista Paradise on 21 acres! This exceptional custom built modern farmhouse was designed with high-end finishes, ample outdoor spaces, and chic accents throughout the warm and inviting floor-plan to create a uniquely fresh take on a country living inspired private retreat. The Gourmet kitchen anchored by an oversized center island has Fantasy Brown countertops, Kitchen-Aid appliances & an abundance of cabinetry is sure to be any Chef's dream! Main level features include a light filled living room w/Stone FP, Oak floors, 1st floor BR & full bath, mudroom/pantry w/built-ins & half bath, formal dining rm & 9' ceilings throughout. Upstairs you will find the Luxurious Master suite w/huge walk-in closet & owners bath including double vanities, tiled shower/floors & soaking tub. 4 spacious BR's w/ceiling fans, large full bath & possible 6th BR/bonus room w/laundry chute. Full walk-out basement w/rough-in plumbing & oversized 2-car garage. Enjoy the outdoors in your salt water pool w/enlarged concrete patio, 15x26 rear deck, garden area & fire-pit. Fenced in back-yard w/custom built shed, sep. paddock area, 16x24 run-in shed, & chicken coop. Convenient location 5 mins to NGIC & 10 mins to Hollymead. Fiber Optic Internet & No HOA!
5 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $985,000
Dr. Emily Young, a psychologist at the Commonwealth Center for Children and Adolescents, testified that she is a family friend of Lapides and would still trust him to care for her children.
Hadaesha Mary Estella Haynes, 17, was reported missing from the 100 block of Longwood Avenue on Thursday.
Since July 15, there have been 18 reported catalytic converter thefts in Charlottesville, all stolen from Toyota Priuses.
So far, 14 groups, 18 individuals have expressed interest
Charlottesville police said the regional Internet Crimes Against Children task force received a tip, which started the investigation.
The suspect was charged with attempted concealment of a dead body, unlawful shooting in an occupied dwelling, second degree homicide, reckless handling of a firearm and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.
People and pets should avoid swimming, wading and tubing in the James River beginning today, says the Virginia Department of Health.
Charlottesville Circuit Judge Richard E. Moore reduced Mario J. Hodges' 26-year active sentence by a year.
The local radio host claims his right to vote was violated, he was the subject of voter intimidation and that he was the victim of assault, battery and false imprisonment at the hands of the two unnamed poll workers.
DMV Commissioner Richard D. Holcomb said Tesla is eligible under state law to open these stores, despite a law generally prohibiting manufacturers from owning dealerships.