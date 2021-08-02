5 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $985,000

Mountain Vista Paradise on 21 acres! This exceptional custom built modern farmhouse was designed with high-end finishes, ample outdoor spaces, and chic accents throughout the warm and inviting floor-plan to create a uniquely fresh take on a country living inspired private retreat. The Gourmet kitchen anchored by an oversized center island has Fantasy Brown countertops, Kitchen-Aid appliances & an abundance of cabinetry is sure to be any Chef's dream! Main level features include a light filled living room w/Stone FP, Oak floors, 1st floor BR & full bath, mudroom/pantry w/built-ins & half bath, formal dining rm & 9' ceilings throughout. Upstairs you will find the Luxurious Master suite w/huge walk-in closet & owners bath including double vanities, tiled shower/floors & soaking tub. 4 spacious BR's w/ceiling fans, large full bath & possible 6th BR/bonus room w/laundry chute. Full walk-out basement w/rough-in plumbing & oversized 2-car garage. Enjoy the outdoors in your salt water pool w/enlarged concrete patio, 15x26 rear deck, garden area & fire-pit. Fenced in back-yard w/custom built shed, sep. paddock area, 16x24 run-in shed, & chicken coop. Convenient location 5 mins to NGIC & 10 mins to Hollymead. Fiber Optic Internet & No HOA!