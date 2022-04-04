5 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $985,000

This spacious & bright brick, custom home is situated on a private 3.7 acre lot, offering a flexible floor plan with main floor & second floor bedrooms. Off of the foyer there is a bedroom, full bath, living room with hardwood floors & a fireplace, dining room & a large eat-in kitchen with a breakfast area which opens to the back deck, perfect for relaxing. Upstairs you will find an additional primary bedroom with an attached bath & 2 more bedrooms, all with hardwood floors, & a full bath. Off of the kitchen an addition was added, providing a generously sized family room boasting a wood stove, wet bar and several built-ins. Just off of the family room & up a few stairs is a home office & another possible primary bedroom with an attached bath. The unfinished basement offers tons of storage or future expansion, as well as the 2-car garage.