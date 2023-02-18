Enjoy breathtaking sunsets over the Blue Ridge mountains from this 5 BR home in desirable Hyland Ridge, quietly tucked away just 2.2 miles from downtown Cville in Albemarle Co. Uniquely situated on an elevated 1/2-acre homesite, across from a preservation parcel and backing to the wooded walking trails, this home offers a more private setting with all the perks of neighborhood living. This multi-generational design includes a first-floor guest suite with 4 bedrooms + a spacious loft upstairs that provides that additional “away” space for homework, gaming or play. The sun-drenched main level opens out to the screened porch with a 2-sided fireplace overlooking the pond, then to a wraparound deck for grilling, entertaining & enjoying the views. The 1569 sf walk out terrace level provides ample storage and plenty of room to expand. Designed for rec room, 6th bedroom, 5th full bath, media room + storage. Fully fenced back yard for pets or play.