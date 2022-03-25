 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $975,000

Oak Hill Farm is a quaint neighborhood located just minutes from the Historic Downtown area, UVA Medical Center, Martha Jefferson Hospital and 5th Street Station. This meticulously kept home is situated on over an 1/2 acre level lot on a cul de sac with a private wooded backyard. The main level offers high ceilings, hardwood floors and oversized windows which enhances the homes natural light. Features you will love include: upgraded trim package, gas fireplace, open floorplan with an easy flow, modern lighting fixtures, 2 car garage that enters into a spacious mudroom and more. The gourmet kitchen is equipped with SS appliances, tile backsplash, quartz countertops, office nook, pantry and ample soft close cabinets. The primary bedroom is HUGE with a nice sitting area, his/her walk-in closets. Attached luxury bathroom with a deep soaking tub, double sink vanity, walk-in tile shower and linen closet. Plenty of green living features throughout for greater comfort and savings on utilities. The terrace level has extra storage, 5th bedroom w/ full bath and rec room. There are plenty of ways to enjoy the outdoors- large trex deck off the kitchen, wide front porch, patio with firepit and wonderful play area for kids and pets alike.

