5 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $970,000

Tucked away in the sought after Whittington neighborhood, you will love this like-new 5 bedroom/5.5 bath home on an elevated 1.53 acre lot w/a 3-car garage! Special features include a first floor master suite, screened-in porch, patio, invisible dog fence, plantation shutters, custom fixtures, mirrors and much more! With LVP throughout the main level, the floor plan offers the master suite with a luxurious bathroom and a walk-in closet, a study with French doors, formal dining room, half bath, living room with a stone surround gas fireplace and coffered ceiling, eat-in kitchen boasting stainless appliances, granite, large island, built-in desk area, a conveniently located pantry and laundry room off of the kitchen. The 2nd floor features 4 bedrooms, 2 with en-suite bathrooms and a full hall bath. The basement includes a family/rec room, full bath, 3 storage rooms - 2 of which can be finished for future expansion. Plenty of room for recreation in the back yard. Conveniently located close to Downtown, UVA and Wegman's!

