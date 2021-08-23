 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
5 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $960,000

5 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $960,000

5 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $960,000

Mountain Vista Paradise on 21 acres! This exceptional custom built modern farmhouse was designed with high-end finishes, ample outdoor spaces, and chic accents throughout the warm and inviting floor-plan to create a uniquely fresh take on a country living inspired private retreat. The Gourmet kitchen anchored by an oversized center island has Fantasy Brown countertops, Kitchen-Aid appliances & an abundance of cabinetry is sure to be any Chef's dream! Main level features include a light filled living room w/Stone FP, Oak floors, 1st floor BR & full bath, mudroom/pantry w/built-ins & half bath, formal dining rm & 9' ceilings throughout. Upstairs you will find the Luxurious Master suite w/huge walk-in closet & owners bath including double vanities, tiled shower/floors & soaking tub. 4 spacious BR's w/ceiling fans, large full bath & possible 6th BR/bonus room w/laundry chute. Full walk-out basement w/rough-in plumbing & oversized 2-car garage. Enjoy the outdoors in your salt water pool w/enlarged concrete patio, 15x26 rear deck, garden area & fire-pit. Fenced in back-yard w/custom built shed, sep. paddock area, 16x24 run-in shed, & chicken coop. Convenient location 5 mins to NGIC & 10 mins to Hollymead. Fiber Optic Internet & No HOA!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Greene County woman charged with incest
Crime News

Greene County woman charged with incest

Also known as “Chris-Chan,” Chandler has been the subject of obsessive internet vitriol and trolling for more than a decade following the creation of her “Sonichu” character and web comic.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert