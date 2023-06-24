Under construction by European Homes is our custom 5 bedroom, 3.5 bath home with an elevated location on 1.51 acres looking down into mature woodland. The elevations shown are reversed for what we are building. The footers are poured and we feature 2,057 sf on the main level plus 1,454 finished sq ft on the walkout terrace level that has 10 foot ceilings and an amazing great room. There will be a paved driveway, stainless steel appliances, granite counters, and wood floors' and our features will become more established as we progress. We are so close to the City so avoid the Rt 29 traffic, yet it feels like being in the country!
5 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $949,900
