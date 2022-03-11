5 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $939,000

Ashcroft Community Living! Expansive home is well built with sun filled spaces, XL rooms, multiple living areas, and storage galore. The classic white kitchen is an absolute dream - perfect for entertaining, cooking, or unpacking take-out. You'll love all the counter space, storage, and the top-notch appliances. The open concept, casual living area has a gas fireplace and wall of windows leading to the private deck. The front living room with built-in shelves is a cozy haven perfect for gathering or escaping. There are 4 bedrooms and 3 full baths on the 2nd floor level; the 5th bedroom and 4th full bath are on the walk-out basement level along with a spacious rec room and multiple storage rooms. The practical side of you will appreciate ample storage on 2 levels. A multitude of options await you on the second floor of the expansive garage: studio, office, gym or delight in all the sunny storage space that allows you plenty of room for all of your seasonal treasures. Come feel how solid this home is, located in a neighborhood that enjoys stunning views, pool and clubhouse benefits, and super quick access to Pantops, I-64 and Route 250. Don't miss the neighborhood clubhouse with fitness center, pool, tennis, and ball fields!