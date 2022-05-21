 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $939,000

This exceptional Whittington home is nestled on almost a full acre at the end of a cul-de-sac overlooking tranquil woods & creek. Conveniently located less than 10 mins to UVA hospital, downtown C'ville, 64 access, restaurants & shopping. Open concept floor plan includes 9 ft. ceilings, hardwood floors, extensive trim work & upgrades throughout. Impressive kitchen features white cabinets, granite counters, stainless appliances, gas range, custom-built hood, walk-in pantry plus a HUGE "furniture style" island - ideal for entertaining. Just off the kitchen is the informal dining area & delightful family room w/ gas fireplace & walls of windows overlooking the views. You'll want to live on this home's screened porch, surrounded by nature! Wake up to the same views from the beautiful main level primary bedroom suite w/ luxurious bath featuring soaking tub & oversized glass shower. Upstairs offers 4 additional spacious bedrooms w/ 2 of the bedrooms en suite. Current owners have added extensive landscaping creating a gorgeous tiered backyard w/ lush lawn space on the side yard. The walk-out terrace level offers endless options for storage or future expansion. This home will delight!

