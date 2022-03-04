5 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $925,000

Built in 1858 as part of the Enderly Estate, this lovely home offers beauty, simplicity and historical appeal. Original brick cooking fireplace, used as kitchen for Enderly next-door. The front 2 over 2 was added during WWI. In 1986 an additional first floor BR suite was added that enlarged the home even more. 5 BR, 2.5 baths. Formal living, dining, family den and sunrooms on both levels, plus 5 fireplaces. Upstairs has 4 BR with one full bath. Beautiful wood floors in public areas of homes and two upstairs bedrooms. Recent updates include new carpet, fresh paint, and new tile floors in all baths. Some updates left for Buyer; kitchen would love your personal touches! Lovely back yard with carriage house for whatever you need. Mature boxwoods, Magnolias, and more on this private .35 acre lot. Open house this Sunday, 12-2pm.